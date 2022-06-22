LEWISBURG — Sound produced by a gong can be powerful, meditative or unexpectedly resonant as a local audience will soon find out.
Gongs and cymbals will play a role in the next installment of Live! From Lewisburg: Into the Light, at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
Andy Seal, a long-time exponent of sound experiences, will lead the performance using metal instruments with ancient roots
Seal said the sound of a gong is often associated with a big announcement or start of an event. But there is a softer, lower side to the drone-based sounds a gong can produce.
“Depending on how you play the gong, you can get some of those low sounds out of it,” he said. “They still manage to deliver and they still continue resonate or vibrate.”
A wide spectrum of sound, combined with room acoustics, can produce some startling effects. Seal said he’s looking forward to playing the instruments in the acoustically lively setting of a church.
While gongs have been used in orchestras before, perhaps written into a score, Seal said his upcoming performance will be largely improvised.
“You might have a couple of ideas of where you want to go,” Seal said. “Maybe a little story you want to tell, maybe a little sound scape you want to paint out. But largely the room and the gongs and how they are behaving that day also has dictates of what you are going to do and you just work through that.”
Cynthia Peltier, CommUnity Zone co-founder, said five local churches are participating in the Live! From Lewisburg: Into the Light summer series.
“I’m getting inside all of the sanctuaries which are beautiful,” Peltier said. “Acoustically they are tremendous. I figured we try to open the door to the churches for non-congregants.”
Peltier noted the participating church pastors were willing to let in performers and an audience.
“There is not a lot that brings us together anymore,” Peltier added. “But I think music can.”
Peltier said Seal chose St. John’s UCC after visiting the church and listening to the way sounds reverberated around the sanctuary.
The first performance in the series, with K.J. Reimensnyder, attracted more than 90 people. Peltier hopes the remaining schedule will draw similar crowds.
Upcoming performances, each at 7 p.m., will be held: Thursday, July 28, at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, Eric Sundberg; Thursday, Aug. 25, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Danny O’Neill; and Thursday, Sept. 22, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Jenna Mammina and Rolf Sturm.
