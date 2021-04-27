LEWISBURG — Lori R. Hackenberg, a candidate for judge in the 17th District of the Court of Common Pleas, did not attend a Candidates Night hosted Monday by the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area (LWVLA).
Organizers said Hackenburg, one of four 17th District magsterial district judges in the Union/Snyder district, declined their invitation to attend the online question and answer session. Hackenberg has cross-filed as a Democrat and Republican for Primary Election Day planned for Tuesday, May 18.
Attorney Brian L. Kerstetter was online for the session and took questions from LWVLA members and viewers who emailed questions. A Snyder County assistant district attorney, Kerstetter also serves as solicitor for a variety of public entities and serves in private practice. Kerstetter has also cross-filed as a Democrat and Republican.
Kerstetter said he favored greater funding for legal service agencies so that they can provide low cost or no cost representation for people who may not have access to services. It would first be a legislative matter but could increase diversity and inclusion in the judicial system. Credits for pro bono legal services or greater access to third-year law students with student practice certificates may also be helpful.
Use of the Union County Day Reporting Center as part of an alternative to bail for suspects could be viable, Kerstetter said, provided the public is protected and the suspect appears at future court proceedings. Overcrowded jails were noted as an ongoing problem, which was similarly noted in a response to a question about alternative sentencing such as the successful Treatment Court programs.
Kerstetter said a judge may sentence a person outside of state-proscribed sentencing guidelines when there are aggravating or mitigating circumstances. However, he noted the judge will have to go on the record for doing so. Kerstetter said the standard range of sentencing guidelines are the recommended minimum for a given offense.
Kerstetter was asked for a hypothetical scenario where, as a judge, he’d consider overturning a jury verdict in a civil or criminal case. He recalled prosecuting a felony assault at Chuck’s Sports Bar in the Selinsgrove area before Judge Harold Woelfel in county court.
“The jury came back with a guilty verdict. So I was quite happy about that,” Kerstetter recalled. “Judge Woelfel, as he typically did, would go back and meet with the jury afterwards.”
Kerstetter said the judge came back from the jury room with an odd expression on his face, then got the jury back into the courtroom and on the record.
“He indicated the jury had been drawing pictures on a white board back in the jury room. It had absolutely nothing that had to do with any of the testimony presented during the trial,” Kerstetter added. “The jurors were trying to educate other jurors on the layout of Chuck’s Sports Bar when that was not part of the testimony introduced at trial.”
Woelful declared a mistrial, Kerstetter said, and though he was disappointed he noted it was the “right call.”
Restrictions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic have been both a blessing and a curse. A little over year ago, Kerstetter noted, neither the Union nor Snyder county courtrooms were equipped with cameras and audio. People can now testify from home in jury trials or for hearings thanks to a variety of platforms available. It was a trend he hoped could continue.
