BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will host a battlebot competition Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
The competition is being produced by the Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Student Wildcats of Robotic Design (SWORD).
Doors open at 9 a.m., with the first fights starting at 10:30.
To register a battlebot to participate, visit www.robotcombatevents.com/events/627.
