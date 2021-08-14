UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — State Police at Montoursville reported efforts to revive a 2-year-old boy failed Monday afternoon along Market Drive, Upper Fairifield Township, Lycoming County.
The incident was reported at 4:15 p.m. State troopers and other agencies responded to a drowning incident but were unable to revive the boy, who was pronounced dead, police noted.
An investigation involving multiple agencies are involved. Troopers said no further information would be released pending investigation.
