WEST MILTON — After the “quickest 14 months that took forever” the Kelly Crossroads Community Center opened in May.
David Hassenplug, Kelly Township supervisor chair, and Supervisor Elvin Stoltzfus agreed that plans for the center actually took shape at least two years ago.
A sanitary sewer project for the area was just completed and ideas for what to do to improve township recreation facilities were being considered. The lot near the plant was previously used for recreation and was ripe for rejuvenation.
“The facility that was here had a roof issue and was in need of repairs,” Hassenplug said. “We just decided this was a better option.”
Stoltzfus said the land was a long-ago donation of a local family or organization and had been used by the Boy Scouts.
The centerpiece off Fort Titzell Road north of Crossroads Drive is a pavilion-style shelter with a solid floor and seating. Restrooms, electric power and a kitchen were also made available. Bookings have been coming in for the season ahead as the region emerges from the COVID pandemic and gatherings have been more common.
“The bookings have been pretty good as people have become aware of it,” Stoltzfus said. “Picnics, family gatherings, church events and fire company events. Mifflinburg (Hose Company) has used it, now White Deer is going to use is for a chicken barbecue.”
Stoltzfus and Hassenplug said the reaction has been positive and it is a “plus” for the township. They noted a fence would soon be completed around the ballfield, making it suitable for official youth games.
“Our goal was to add value to the community for events, for families. It is pretty neat to see it,” Stoltzfus said at an unofficial gathering of officials. “Even a thing like tonight, families can come here. That adds value to the community.”
Jason Gessner, Kelly Township roadmaster, was credited with excavating, leveling and measuring out the dimensions of the ballfield. They hoped a league would make it their practice field for fall baseball.
The rental rate is $125 per day which includes use of the pavilion, ballfield, barbecue pit and kitchen. Call 570-524-0437 or email secretary@kellytwp.org to book use of the community center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.