District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
Disorderly conduct
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Caleb Allabaugh, 20, of Saint Lawrence Street, Lewisburg, has been charged with disorderly conduct (three counts) as the result of three separate incidents which Aug. 10, 19 and 23 in East Buffalo Township, Union County.
On Aug. 10, police said Allabaugh walked away from the Keystone Human Care Home. He then started chasing a staff member, while holding a rock.
On Aug. 19 and 23, police said was found to be throwing rocks at vehicles. Police noted being called 20 different times since the beginning of the year to incidents involving Allabaugh. Since Aug. 1, police said they have been called five times for reports that Allabaugh was damaging property, or assaulting Keystone Human Services staff members.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
MIFFLINBURG — Charges of driving under the influence (five counts), possession of drug paraphernalia and restriction on alcoholic beverages have been filed against Kylee Sprenkle, 18, of T and K Lane, Middleburg.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 12:55 a.m. Aug. 6 at Sheetz, 240 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg. Police said Sprenkle was spotted falling asleep while behind the wheel of a parked vehicle.
She allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .145%. Her blood also tested positive for THC.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 4 p.m. Sept. 26.
