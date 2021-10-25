LEWISBURG — An issue of who was responsible for a section of Harrison Avenue, East Buffalo Township (EBT), was resolved Monday evening when EBT supervisors passed an ordinance vacating what was thought to be a township right -of-way.
The ownership question, discussed at length at a previous meeting, was discovered or rediscovered when a property owner who sought to build on the property did a title search.
Vacated were Harrison Avenue from Jefferson Avenue south to 12th Street, 12th Street from Harrison to Stein Lane, Madison Avenue from the western right-of-way line of 12th Street to Stein Lane and a 15-foot foot wide unnamed alley from Harrison to Stein Lane.
The street was developed in the 1930s, said Gary Baylor, who attended the work session. Though there was conflicting information about who owned it, the street adjacent to a Baylor property was improved privately in 2003.
The ordinance to vacate, passed without a dissenting vote after a public hearing, officially waived future township interest in developing the dead end roadway.
Supervisor James Knight noted some of the rights-of-way covered by the ordinance were never developed as streets.
“There has been some somewhat conflicting information about whether some of these have already been vacated,” Knight said. “It is written into the ordinance. So it is probably better to include it twice rather than not at all so everything is covered.”
Some residents, including Colleen and Steven Kramm, were concerned about whether they could more safely exit their property via the alley, if it is developed, rather than Stein Lane. Knight noted the was not part of the ordinance under discussion.
Property owners will soon produce an agreement which will permit EBT to have access to the road in the event of an emergency. Maintenance will be covered by a cost-sharing agreement with two property owners.
Knight said Jason T. Brudecki, assistant EBT solicitor, noted there was no problem in duplicating a previous action rather than rewriting the ordinance and having another public hearing.
In other action, Jack Shaffer, Stahl-Shaffer township engineer, said stormwater improvement and repaving plan for Oxford Drive. Budget numbers were still in need of supervisor approval but the project would cost $199,200 for roadway reconstruction and $183,700 for stormwater improvement.
Shaffer said about a 10% contingnecy would be included in the base bid due to the volatility of material prices as well as 6% for bond insurance, for an estimate of $446,484. The two-phase project would improve the deteriorated sub-base of the roadway and essentially eliminate drainage swails in the yards of property owners.
The engineer was given approval to seek bids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.