Remembering a scholar who cared about the community

MILTON — Tom Deans is being remembered as a scholar who cared about the Milton and Lewisburg communities, and equality. He passed away Oct. 28.
A Milton resident and 1955 graduate of Bucknell University, Deans was honored Oct. 2 by having the Phi Lambda Theta of Chi Phi fraternity Chapter House on the Bucknell campus named after him.
The naming was held in recognition of Deans' longstanding support of and affiliation with both the local chapter and the national fraternity. He served as an alumni advisor for the fraternity over the last 40 years.
“You don’t have to be around young men with a mission in life very long to become part of their crusade for diversity,” Deans said, in an article which appeared in The Standard-Journal at the time of the naming. “It’s easy to talk about issues of diversity but quite another to live them out day to day.”
According to the article, Phi Lambda Theta (PLT) was a local fraternity founded in 1924. After World War II, PLT became the first inter-racial, non-sectarian fraternity at Bucknell and one of the first in the United States.
Dr. Gary Boerckel, professor emeritus of music at Lycoming College, said his longtime friend Deans remained constantly focused on the mission of the fraternity.
"At a recent banquet in his honor, after detailed tributes from a dozen of his fraternity brothers, Tom spoke briefly to thank them and then to refocus everyone's attention away from himself and toward the work remaining to be completed," Boerckel said. "Tom Deans made his many communities better places to be, and he will be remembered with profound gratitude."
Deans served two terms as president of the Union County Historical Society and was a member of the Pennsylvania Humanities Council, where he advocated equal treatment for rural areas of the state.
One of the founders of TIME (The Improved Milton Experience), he prepared the application for state funding for the organization and helped to raise local matching funds. He served as chairman of the Design Committee for 10 years.
He was one of the founders and president for 10 years of the Friends of Milton State Park. He put together a local investment group, Milton Downtown Investors, to help buy and restore older downtown historic buildings. He owned and managed Restoration Design, which specialized in the painting and restoration of regional buildings.
He was the owner of Thomas R. Deans and Associates, a planning and preservation consulting firm.
Dr. Bernadette Boerckel, chief outreach officer with the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU), and wife of Dr. Gary Boerckel, said she and her husband have been close friends with the Deans family for nearly 20 years.
When Bernadette started working as an english teacher at the Warrior Run High School her teacher mentor was Gail Deans, Tom's wife.
A friendship quickly developed.
"As couples, we shared our love of music, art, theater, literature, travel, holidays and current events," Bernadette said. "Tom and Gail were great advocates and supporters of culture in our region, and together we attended countless concerts, readings and performances."
Following those events, she said Tom enjoyed reviewing and dissecting the work against others of its kind.
"A true scholar, he loved thinking, learning and debating most topics," Bernadette said. "Tom also loved to take a deep and sincere interest in people, to learn about them, engage with them, challenge with them and ultimately support them.
"We may have naver always agreed," she continued. "But I always left the conversations feeling renewed and inspired by his ideals and his belief in me as an agent of change."
During the recent celebration at Bucknell, Bernadette said one of Deans' fraternity brothers referred to him as "Hurricane Tom."
"Tom knew that change was uncomfortable and he seemed to rejoice in learning into that discomfort and bringing others along with him," she said. "While I think of Tom Deans as a force of nature, he was also the most caring and loving Uncle Tom to our daughter, Madeleine."
Bernadette said Tom encouraged Madeline "to be brave and bold." He also challenged her to make a mark on the world.
"I am so glad that she had 16 years with him, and especially the last few where she could truly witness and comprehend Tom's values, and the way they shaped his decisions and his life," Bernadette said.
Gary noted that Tom impacted a number of communities across Central Pennsylvania.
"That legacy was almost a byproduct of Tom's profound understanding of community building," he said. "He was a master of the art of listening and his sincere interest in everyone he worked with made them eager to devote themselves completely to the project at hand."
Jeff Coup, who has been active with TIME and in the Milton community for years, first met Tom and Gail Deans approximately 40 years ago, as he was handling the couple's insurance.
"Although Tom grew up in Lewisburg, he fell in love with a Milton girl and also fell in love with the Milton community," Coup said. "About 50 years ago, the general thought process in Milton, and so many other communities, was let's tear down all these old buildings and build new, modern, structures."
He said Tom had a counter message, of preservation and restoration.
"Tom's approach to Milton's preservation has been multi faceted," Coup said. "He was instrumental in parts of Milton being recognized as a National Historic District."
In addition, Coup said Tom proposed forming architectural and preservation organizations which laid the groundwork for the establishment of TIME.
While volunteering to help establish TIME, Coup said Tom started meeting with a group looking for ways to improve the Milton State Park. Shortly thereafter, Friends of Milton State Park was formed.
"Tom was thick in the middle of the organization, helping to make trails, spreading mulch and building playgrounds," Coup said. "Tom was probably 75 years old when he started working with this group and stayed active well into his 80s."
Coup describes him as "a visionary."
"When Tom worked on a project or committee with me, I knew he would bring a depth of knowledge and vision to work alongside my simple checklist-type brain," Coup said. "Tom Deans was always able to offer solutions far beyond many of our poor abilities to add or detract."
Graydon Moyer, owner of Builder's Associates in Milton, said he started working with Deans on projects in the early 1980s.
"I know of none that had a deeper love and appreciation for historic preservation than he," Moyer said. " Although sometimes misunderstood, the long-term interest of the community was always paramount in his approach to preserving the integrity and rich history of this great community."
Moyer added that there's now an influx of new businesses and a renewed interest in the development of the downtown business district.
"Perhaps those early years of hard work are now being manifested in the resurgence of the downtown business district," Moyer said. "I personally learned a wealth of information about historic preservation from Tom."
Amy Moyer, Graydon Moyer's wife and publisher of The Standard-Journal, said Deans restored many buildings in the Milton and Williamsport areas.
She listed the former Milton Borough Building across from the post office on Front Street, the building where Lisa's Milltown Deli is located on Broadway and the former Famous Department Store building on South Front Street — where Cin-Ful Treats and Hair and Now are located — as being among the buildings which Deans restored.
"His home on North Front Street was also completely restored," Amy said. "I know many downtown property owners came to realize the importance of historic preservation because of Tom."
She also noted Tom and Gail were always "great supporters" of The Standard-Journal.
"He often told me how important it is for a community to have a local newspaper," Amy said.
"Recently, we ran an article about his involvement at Bucknell University," she added. "I had known Tom for many years, but had no idea about his involvement and the impact he made there as well."
