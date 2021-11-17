LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council adopted a spending plan for 2022 on Tuesday evening which raised its total property tax rate.
Total millage, the tax rate in dollars based each $1,000 of assessed property valuation, increased from 12.7 to 13.1 mills. The owner of a property assessed at $100,000 would thus see a $40 increase to $1,310 in their annual tax bill.
Five of six individual millage rates also increased, including the rate for the General Fund (0.19 mills), debt service (0.05), street light fund (0.39), fire protection (0.09) and regional recreation (0.29). The rate for the Shade Tree Fund decreased 0.075 mills to 0.025 mills.
Borough Manager William Lowthert added that multi-year road improvements would continue in 2022 along with several storm water management projects. He also expected that a flood resiliency and floodplain management study would begin. Recommendations of the Market Street Study, previously completed, were also on tap.
Meantime, Lewisburg Borough Council members and staff have noted looking forward to completion of the mixed use path nature play and floodplain restoration project in and around Hufnagle Park. The Hufnagle Park restroom project was also expected to be complete in the first half of 2022.
