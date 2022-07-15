LEWISBURG — SEDA-COG recently welcomed Brooks Luzier as a loan officer within the Business Finance Department.
Luzier has more than ten years of experience in banking, customer service, and sales. He previously worked as the commercial relationship manager for Jersey Shore State Bank. Luzier currently serves as a board member for both the Lock Haven YMCA and the River Valley Regional YMCA. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Lock Haven University in 2010.
