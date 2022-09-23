State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
DANVILLE — Joshua Konkolics, 25, of Astoria, Ore., was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 11:18 p.m. July 23 at Northumberland Street and Beaver Place, Danville.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — David Brennan, 42, of Selinsgrove, reported being defrauded out of $3,000.
The incident was reported at 7:07 p.m. Sept. 7 at 30 S. Dun Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
MIDDLEBURG — Timothy Lau, 56, of Middleburg, was charged as the result of an incident involving a 47-year-old Mifflinburg woman.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 5:46 p.m. Sept. 18 along West Market Street, Middleburg.
Disorderly conduct
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Martin Higgins, 67, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was charged after troopers said he was reported to be screaming throughout the neighborhood.
The incident occurred at 8:47 p.m. Sept. 17 at 28 Jonathan Drive, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Riley Anderson, 19, of Mechanicsburg, was charged after allegedly leaving Community Aid without paying for several items.
Items reported as stolen include a Neil Diamond cassette valued at $.49, a Sarah McLachlan “Solice” cassette valued at $.49 and greeting cards valued at $7.90.
The incident occurred at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 16 at 1070 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Criminal trespass
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Tyrik Johnson, 34, of Beaver Springs, forced his way onto the property of a 53-year-old Beaver Springs woman after being told to leave.
The incident occurred at 12:51 a.m. Sept. 17 along Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
PENN TOWNSHIP — George Inch, 79, of Selinsgrove, reported someone causing $50 in damages to his mailbox.
The incident occurred between 6 p.m Sept. 15 and 10:17 a.m. Sept. 16 at 1722 Middle Creek Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old Middleburg woman sustained injuries of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sept. 20 along Washington Boulevard, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2011 Cadillac DTS driven by Kathy Balinski, of Middleburg, failed to stop for a stop sign and struck a 2022 Subaru Forester driven by Nicholas Tedesco, 35, of Williamsport.
Endangering welfare of child
PINE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported investigating a claim that a 7-year-old Benton boy was being given marijuana by his father.
The incident — reported to have occurred between July and September 2021 along Talmar Road, Pine Township, Columbia County — has been referred to State Police at Bloomsburg.
