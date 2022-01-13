Moralez elected Milton council vice president

MILTON — Joe Moralez was elected vice president of Milton Borough Council during a meeting held Wednesday at borough hall.
Voting in favor of Moralez serving as vice president were council President Jamie Walker, along with members Ruben Medina, John Pfeil, Dale Pfeil and Scott Derr. Voting against were members Jeff Robol, Linda Meckley, Cindy Fawess and Charles Swartz.
Meckley, Fawess and Robol each voted for Swartz to serve as vice president.
During the Jan. 3 reorganizational meeting, confusion over the vote led to a second vote, which occurred Wednesday. Four members voted in favor of Moralez, with four voting against. Three members voted in favor of Swartz, with five voting against.
At that time, Mayor Tom Aber was asked to cast a tie-breaking vote between Moralez or Swartz, with Aber selecting Swartz.
Walker explained Wednesday that Aber should have been asked whether he was voting in favor of or against Moralez serving as vice president.
“It became very evident that there should be another election for this position,” Walker said.
Moralez has served on council for three years. A Republican, he lost to Democrat Aber by four votes in November’s mayoral race.
During his report to council, Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer announced that Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner will be leaving her position. She has accepted a position with a district attorney’s office in southern Pennsylvania, where she will earn $20,000 per year more than she was paid in Northumberland County.
Zettlemoyer said Skinner worked in the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office for seven years. He described her as an asset to police officers in northern Northumberland County, where she primarily prosecuted cases.
“Julia was an ADA who we could call 24/7,” Zettlemoyer said.
Walker noted concerns with the pay rate for assistant district attorneys in Northumberland County. He suggested council members contact commissioners and other county officials to express their concerns on the matter.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Assistant Chief Arthur Whitenight said thus far in January the department has logged 106 man hours responding to seven calls for service. The department’s volunteer EMS providers have responded to 15 calls, while the mobile intensive care unit staffed by Evangelical Community Hospital personnel has responded to 94 calls.
Whitenight also reported the department’s 2021 response statistics, including: Fire and rescue calls, 352; volunteer ambulance or medical assistance calls, 402; mobile intensive care unit calls, 2,385.
Among those calls, Whitenight noted the following: Twenty building fires; 47 vehicle accidents; and eight water rescues.
Milton Fire Department volunteers logged 4,546 man hours in training and fundraising in 2021.
Whitenight also reported the department’s new fire engine is expected to be delivered in late June.
Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer told council members that Christmas tree pickup will continue through Friday.
So far this winter, Shaffer said his crews have had to plow and and salt during three winter storms. He reminded residents to not throw snow onto the streets when shoveling sidewalks.
Council approved Aber’s resignation from the Planning Commission. Richard Specht was appointed to the commission, through 2023.
