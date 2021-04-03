MILTON — As he looks at an 8-foot tall piece of art featuring two plaster statues, Doug Bertanzetti often wonders who originally crafted the work.
The scene, depicting Jesus with an angel, was recently placed in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Center. The scene is representative of Jesus surrendering his life for salvation.
Berganzetti, who has been a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church for about 15 years, said the church acquired the piece of art, and two other statues, three years ago. They had been in the Holy Family Convent, which was located in Danville but closed by the Sisters of Christian Charity.
The convent was sold to Geisinger Health System for office space.
According to information provided by the church, Father John Hoke was asked if the church was interested in any of the statues which were located on church grounds. They selected three.
"This piece was in a small chapel behind the convent," Bertanzetti said, of the 8-foot tall piece. "It was in pretty bad shape... The chapel had not been used in years."
The piece is made of wood and plaster, Bertanzetti explained.
"There were holes (in it)," he said. "Christ was missing fingers."
While he now serves as executive director of SUMMIT Early Learning, Bertanzetti has a background in art.
"I had taught art for years," he said.
Several years ago, Bertanzetti restored a statue of Christ which is in the Catholic church.
He immediately expressed an interest in restoring the 8-foot tall piece, as well as one other piece the church acquired from the former convent in Danville.
"Father (Hoke) thinks this (8-foot tall piece) is probably from the late 1800s," Bertanzetti said, noting that the origins of the work are unknown. "I've been working on it since the fall."
He estimates investing 80 to 100 hours in working to restore the piece.
As part of the work, he had to rebuild the arm of Jesus which is part of the piece.
"It was a joy to work on," Bertanzetti said. "I enjoy painting and I don't always have time to do it. To have it done by Easter, that was my goal."
While the piece is currently in the parish center, where the church is holding most of its services, Bertanzetti said it will eventually be moved to the church's Broadway location.
He tried to match the paint to the original which was part of the piece.
"Christ's face, I would say is 80% original (paint)," Bertanzetti said. "I would say the whole (piece) is 80% new paint."
He noted that the piece includes a depiction of disciples in the Garden of Gethsemane.
The image of a woman is included in the depiction, while Bertanzetti noted that women are not usually portrayed as being with the disciples in the Garden of Gesthemane.
In addition to the piece which was recently placed in the parish center, Bertanzetti has nearly completed restoration work on a zinc statue of Christ which was also acquired from the former convent. When complete, that piece will be placed on a steel cross outside of the parish center.
The third piece from the convent, which Bertanzetti said did not need restored, depicts a statue of Joseph holding baby Jesus. That has been placed at the parish center.
