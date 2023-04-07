LEWISBURG — Motorists are advised that maintenance work will be performed Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13, on Route 15 and Interstate 80 in Union County.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be sweeping bridge gutter lines and state bike route shoulders along Route 15 between, Lycoming County line and Snyder County line.
