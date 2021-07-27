MILTON — A free community meal will be served at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at 1125 Mahoning St., Milton.
The menu will include pork barbecue, homemade coleslaw, baked beans and dessert.
All meals will be provided as a take out, either by drive up or walk up.
The meal is served in partnership with Bethany United Methodist Church, the Milton Lutheran Parish and St. Paul's United Church of Christ.
