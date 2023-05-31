MILTON — Milton has a deep, and rich history.
The Milton Historical Society is preparing for an open house which will give members of the public the opportunity to learn more about the man who helped to build the community.
“Samuel Shimer: He was a mover and a shaker and probably one of the most important figures of Milton. He did a lot for the town,” said Deb Owens, who served on the board of the Milton Historical Society for 29 years.
Owens has helped put together an exhibit focusing on Shimer. It will be featured during an open house slated for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the historical society’s Cameron House, 5340 Route 405, Milton.
“This is the first time we’ve ever done anything about Samuel Shimer,” said Owens.
Shimer started out as a lumberman, but he also invented Shimer cutters for wood.
“He’s responsible for inventing the cutter that would make tongue and groove,” said Owens. “He had sons that also came into the business and, at one point, they had hired over 1,000 people in Milton, so it was during the boom in Milton that he really grew the town.”
Along with being a lumberman, Shimer purchased the old nailworks and created Milton Manufacturing, a steel company that created nuts and bolts.
“It was quite an operation with the nut factory, the puddling mill where they poured their own steel,” said Owens. “And then in World War I, they made shells for the war.”
Shimer’s lumber business used oak to make tank car beds for the rail industry, sold hemlock bark to tanneries for tanning hides, and sold finished wood for the construction of homes, both in Milton and the surrounding area.
Some of Shimer’s living descendants have proved critical in helping Owens curate the Shimer exhibit.
“There’s two daughters and they’re still descendants, Holly and Kate,” said Owens. “Kate was just here and she gave me some items to put into the exhibit. And then Holly is coming from Boston, and she sent us some things also.”
The exhibit includes everything from patents and sales catalogs, to historical photographs, deeds, and machinery that Shimer invented.
“This is one of our pride and joys of our collection because this is a Shimer Typewriter,” Owens explained. “He was one of many typewriter manufacturers. It never really went into production. It was in their catalog at one point. As far as we know, there’s only six Shimer typewriters in existence.”
Shimer’s foray into typewriters may not have proved as successful as his other ventures, but his work as a lumberman, developer, inventor and businessman undoubtedly shaped Milton’s history.
“When he died, it was a shock to Milton because he wasn’t really that old, but he died of typhoid fever,” said Owens. “Milton was in mourning because this man was such a mover and shaker.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
