HARRISBURG — Sen. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-27) has announced she has been appointed to serve on the Senate Appropriations Committee, which will hold hearings over the next few weeks to dig into Democratic Gov. Josh Shaprio's proposed budget.

“The governor provided a broad overview of his budget and now we will review his plan, study the details and work to craft a state spending plan,” Schlegel-Culver said.

