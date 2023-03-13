HARRISBURG — Sen. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-27) has announced she has been appointed to serve on the Senate Appropriations Committee, which will hold hearings over the next few weeks to dig into Democratic Gov. Josh Shaprio's proposed budget.
“The governor provided a broad overview of his budget and now we will review his plan, study the details and work to craft a state spending plan,” Schlegel-Culver said.
She was appointed by Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-39) to serve on seven committees.
Schlegel-Culver will serve on the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, which reviews and considers legislation impacting public health, human services, the state’s Medical Assistance program, substance use disorders and addiction treatment options, mental and behavioral health services, rural health and other disparities in health care.'
As a member of the Health and Human Services Committee and a kidney transplant recipient, Schlegel-Culver has stressed that one of her main legislative priorities this session is to introduce legislation that would encourage organ donation and improve the organ donation process for both organ donors and recipients.
She was appointed to serve on the Senate Aging and Youth Committee, which oversees the state Department of Aging and reviews legislation affecting programs and services for Pennsylvania senior citizens and young residents.
Schlegel-Culver will serve on the Senate Finance Committee. It is responsible for reviewing legislation to cut or increase taxes and oversees the Department of Revenue, Department of the Treasury, auditor general and the state’s retirement boards.
Schlegel-Culver will review legislation, regulations and policies affecting the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board and the Pennsylvania State Police as a member of the Senate Law and Justice Committee.
She will review proposals to restructure and streamline state government as a member of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee.
As a member of the Senate Urban Affairs and Housing Committee, Schlegel-Culver will review legislation related to public housing, vacant and unimproved public lands, urban development and community revitalization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.