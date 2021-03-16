TURBOTVILLE — Although a black Kia ended up on its side directly in front of it, Warrior Run School District Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said a bus transporting students home from school was not directly involved in a Tuesday afternoon crash at the intersection of Routes 44 and 54, Turbotville.
The Warrior Run Area Fire Department, multiple ambulances and Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene at 3:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus.
"Preliminary reports indicate the bus was not directly involved in the accident," Hack said.
According to Hack, the bus was sitting at a stop sign along Route 44 when a crash happened directly in front of it, on Route 54.
"The one vehicle did flip onto its side, next to the bus," Hack said.
No one on the bus was injured, Hack said. He credited emergency services personnel for checking to make sure all of the students on the bus were OK.
The district's busing contractor, Murray Transportation, immediately provided another bus to transport students home, Hack said. He noted that some parents came to the scene to pick students up.
Hack said two employees in the district's office immediately alerted members of the leadership team to the crash. Several administrators responded to the scene.
An alert was sent out to parents advising them of the crash, and that the bus was not directly involved, Hack said.
He also noted that a high school student was in one of at least two cars involved in the crash.
"We are glad there were no injuries involved," Hack said, of the crash.
Traffic along Route 54 was temporarily reduced to one lane as responders worked on scene. At least one person on scene appeared to be taken to an ambulance for evaluation.
Pennsylvania State Police have not yet released a report on the crash.
