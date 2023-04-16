Churches donated to Kidz

Area pastors recently presented $900 to Kingdom Kidz. From left, Doug Bridge, Kidz audio technician; Donna Bridge, founder; Rev. Jeff Hauck; Rev. Ricky Phillips and Lisa Derr, Kidz general manager.

 PROVIDED

WATSONTOWN — During four Wednesdays of the Lenten season, three local pastors and their congregations gathered for Soup and the Word, in preparation for Easter.

The offering collected during the sessions, $900, was given to Kingdom Kidz Inc., and presented to the ministry to be used for its mission of “encouraging others to make a

