Northumberland, Union counties in drought watch

County Drought Status Map 8-31-22

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Wednesday that the Commonwealth Drought Task Force has declared a drought watch for 36 counties, including Northumberland and Union. Residents are being asked to voluntarily conserve water in the area.

“A few counties have experienced very dry conditions over the summer, and a number of others have inched into increasingly dry conditions in recent weeks. We’re asking Pennsylvanians in all of these counties to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water,” said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh.

