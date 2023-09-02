Abby Yorks

Abby Yorks sorts through a box of shoes that have been donated to Soles4Souls.

 MATT JONES THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

LEWISBURG — There’s a saying about running: All you need to get started is a decent pair of shoes. In Abby Yorks’ case, she hit the ground running with a few-hundred pairs.

“My church ladies and I were looking for something to do over the winter. We saw an organization online about collecting shoes,” said Yorks, an ambassador for Soles4Souls, a Nashville nonprofit that collects and distributes clothing and shoes to people in need. “We got between 100 and 200 pairs in a month. And we thought it was pretty easy to do.”

