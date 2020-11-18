MILLMONT — The Union County Sportsmen's Club has agreed to pay a monetary settlement of $1,700, according to paperwork from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) related to the transfer of Dillan, an Asiatic bear that was removed from the club and is now housed at a wildlife sanctuary in Colorado.
According to the settlement, Union County Sportsmen's Club agreed to maintain an inventory of animals limited to birds, deer and raccoon and refrain from acquiring animals for exhibition that are not birds, deer and raccoon, specifically no bears of any kind, and no bobcats.
Additionally, the club must grant access to USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to perform inspections of animals housed at the facility. Inspections may be unannounced.
Dillan was described as morbidly obese and having a life-threatening dental condition when he was at the Sportsmen’s Club. Upon learning of Dillan's condition, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sought to have Dillan moved and mounted a campaign to that end.
The club had been cited by the USDA for numerous issues regarding the bear, and other animals. Settlement paperwork indicated the club failed to utilized a program of veterinary care that addressed care of all types of regulated animals housed at the facility. Other issues cited included failure to maintain good outdoor housing facilities and equipment.
Brittany Peet, PETA Foundation deputy general counsel for captive animal law enforcement, said an investigation into alleged cruelty had been ongoing since Dillan was transported to the sanctuary in January. Twelve of Dillan's teeth were extracted due to dental disease, it was noted, and at the time of his transfer his weight was 2 1/2 times that of an average male Asiatic bear.
“The Wild Animal Sanctuary that took Dillan in decided that Dillan is by far the most obese bear that they have taken in (during) 40 years of rescue of captive wildlife. His dental disease was also the worst they have seen in 40 years,” Peet said in July. “Someone needs to face consequences for the horrific suffering Dillan suffered for years.”
Dillan is doing well at The Wild Animal Sanctuary, according to Public Relations Director Kent Drotar, and is even part of the organization's 2021 calendar. Featured on the May page of the calendar, Dillan has improved his health immensely since arriving at the refuge over the summer.
"He's quite the survivor," said Drotar. "We've seen none of that rocking behavior he had, no neurotic behavior. He's enjoyed being a bear."
The Wildlife Animal Sanctuary, located in Keensburg, Colo., has Dillan in a multi-acre facility which he shares with another Asiatic black bear, Lily, who like Dillan was obese when she arrived a number of years ago.
"He's done wonderfully," added Drotar. "He spent time in the clinic and around March or April we moved him to a large-acreage habitat which he shares with Lily. She showed up morbidly obese as well. It's a five- to eight-acre habitat. It's good for Dillan because he gets so much good exercise. He's lost weight and gained muscle mass."
Dillan and Lily are starting to den ahead of hibernation. It will likely be Dillan's first hibernation, and may assist in the loss of additional weight.
"I've seen him out there and is enclosure is huge," said Peet, who noted she visited Dillan at his new home. "He's able to swim and he has a best friend, Lily, another Asiatic black bear. There are several den sites within their enclosure but they chose to den together."
The Wildlife Animal Sanctuary has periodic updates on Dillan at its website and Facebook page.
PETA officials said legal action is still being pursued against the Sportsmen's Club for its treatment of Dillan.
"No bear will endure years of misery and wanton neglect at the Union County Sportsmen's Club ever again," Peet noted when contacted about the settlement. "The USDA has taken an important step in the right direction, and PETA will keep pushing for this bear's abusers to be held accountable and stopped from hurting any other animal."
