TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run High School recently recognized students for several awards in November.
Outstanding Senior
Max Kennel, son of Reuben and Donna Kennel, of Watsontown, was named Outstanding Senior.
Max is involved in Robotics Club, soccer, track and field and is president of the National Honor Society. His community activities include Community Mennonite Fellowship, through the church and youth group.
He is employed with Dale Miller Plumbing and Heating and his hobbies include playing volleyball, soccer, hunting and spending time in the outdoors with friends and family.
His awards and achievements include National Honor Society, distinguished honor roll and the History Award.
He plans to pursue a career in math and science but is undetermined as to where he will continue his education.
Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month
Cameron I. Trapani, daughter of Corey and Christina Trapani, of Muncy, was named Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month.
Cameron is active with Student County (treasurer), Tri-Hi-Y, Class of 2021 (treasurer), cross country, track and field and National Honor Society. She is also active with Key Club, as a babysitter and with Special Education Field Day.
Her awards and achievements include varsity letters in cross country and track and field, third-place at districts (cross country), state qualifier in track and cross country, distinguished honor roll and Standard-Journal Athlete of the Week.
She plans to attend Susquehanna University to major in education.
Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month
Malachi W. Boop, son of Lennie and Kelly Boop, of Watsontown, was named the Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month.
Malachi is employed at Weis Markets and his hobbies include painting and drawing.
His awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll.
His future plans are undecided.
Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month
Caden M. Dufrene, son of Corey and Lindsey Dufrene, of Watsontown, was named the Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month.
Caden is active in track and field (indoor/outdoor), cross country and National Honor Society. His community involvement includes Christ Wesleyan Church, and Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society.
He is employed at Walmart, Lewisburg.
Caden’s awards and achievements include state qualifier cross country (twice), state medalist/qualifier in track and field and distinguished honor roll.
He plans to major in computer science, but is undecided as to where to further his education.
