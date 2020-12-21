LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club is one of many clubs in the region that is helping to sponsor District 7360’s Rotary 4-Way Test Speech Contest with cash prizes.
Students in ninth through 12th grades at Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, SUN Technical Institute and the homeschool community are eligible to participate.
Each student will address an ethical issue using the principles of Rotary’s 4-Way Test: Is it the Truth? Is it Fair to all concerned? Will it build Goodwill and Better Friendships? And is it Beneficial to all concerned?
Speeches must be at least 5 minnutes and no more than 7 minutes in length.
The purpose of the 4-Way Test Speech Contest is to foster the principles of ethics in everyday life as well as in business. The contest is designed to introduce high school students to Rotary.
Speech contests will be held at the club, region and district levels, with all levels offering cash prizes. Club prizes range up to $100, regional prizes are up to $150.
Club winners will compete in the regional contests, and regional winners will compete in the finals at the Rotary District Conference on May 1 in State College.
The district winner will receive $1,000, second place $500 and runners up will receive $300.
Students can sign up no later than Feb. 1 with club competitions to be held later that month. Club contests must be completed by March 1.
For more information contact Pamela Burns, Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club, at pamburns2601@gmail.com. Additional information can also be found at www.rotary7360.org.
