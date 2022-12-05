Jay Wright to speak at Bucknell commencement

Jay Wright

 PROVIDED BY VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS

LEWISBURG — Jay Wright — a 1983 Bucknell graduate, and a CBS Sports college basketball analyst who retired in April as a men’s basketball coach at Villanova University — will deliver the keynote address at Bucknell University’s 173rd Commencement on Sunday, May 14.

Wright became head coach of the Villanova men’s basketball program in 2001 and posted a record of 520-197 (.725) in 21 seasons, which included national championships in 2016 and 2018. In his final season, Villanova advanced to the fourth NCAA Final Four of Wright’s tenure. He also coached Hofstra University from 1994 through 2001, winning 642 games during his coaching career.

