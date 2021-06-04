LEWISBURG — The Dale-Engle-Walker House will be open from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg.
The house was built by Samuel Dale in 1793. The Engle family operated a dairy at the property in the 1940s. Subsequent owners Charles and Rosemary Walker bequeathed the house and land to the Union County Historical Society.
The society has restored the house and added the 1789 Milne-Drukenmiller log cabin to the site.
CDC COVID-19 masking guidelines will be followed.
Future tour are scheduled for Sundays, June 27, July 18 and 25th, Aug. 15 and 29, and Sept. 11 and 26.
Tours are free and open to the public.
