Taber museum announces collectors' baseball pin

WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society recently released its Annual Collectors’ Baseball Pin, which features a depiction of the L.L. Stearns Department Store papier-mache bell.

The L.L. Stearns Department Store was a fixture in downtown Williamsport from 1889 to 1994. Most residents who visited the store during the holidays remember the bell swinging overhead, a little girl clinging to its side. The limited-edition pins are available for purchase for $6, plus tax.

