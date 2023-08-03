Taber museum announces collectors' baseball pin

WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society recently released its Annual Collectors’ Baseball Pin, which features a depiction of the L.L. Stearns Department Store papier-mache bell.
The L.L. Stearns Department Store was a fixture in downtown Williamsport from 1889 to 1994. Most residents who visited the store during the holidays remember the bell swinging overhead, a little girl clinging to its side. The limited-edition pins are available for purchase for $6, plus tax.
The pin is the eighth produced by the museum. Others have included a lumberjack (2016), a high-wheeled bicycle (2017), a train’s engine (2018), the haunted portrait of Nellie Tallman (2019), an Indian motorcycle (2020), John Hazel’s cornet (2021) and a railroad handcart (2022).
Of those, only 2019, 2021 and 2022 are still available. They also sell for $6 plus tax.
Pins can be purchased at the museum, at 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, or online at www.tabermuseum.org.
The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.