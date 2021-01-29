TURBOTVILLE — Student of the Month honors for November and December were recently announced by Warrior Run Middle School.
Recipients were chosen by a vote of the middle school faculty. The award is given to a member of each class who demonstrates courtesy, eagerness to learn and participate in class, maintain at least a C average, good school citizenship, be well rounded individual and show leadership potential.
November:
• Garrett Poust, son of Tiffany Poust and Derrick Poust (Grade 4)
• Olesia Cieslukowski, daughter of Corrie and Brian Cieslukowski (Grade 5)
• Brady Shetler, son of Ashley Gardner (Grade 6)
• Mason Cohoon, son of Angela and Ian Cohoon (Grade 7)
• Hailee Ashelman, granddaughter of Bernice and Rod Hans (Grade 8)
December:
• Jaycee Rhoades, daughter of Shannon Knorr and James Rhoades, Jr. (Grade 4)
• Peyton Long, daughter of Megan and Michael Long (Grade 5)
• Jaysin Johle, son of Danielle Branam (Grade 6)
• Chloe Burden, daughter of Amber and Michah Burden (Grade 7)
• Madelyn Dye, daughter of Amberlee Baysore (Grade 8)
