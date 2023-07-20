District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
McEWENSVILLE — Charges of driving under the influence, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, obstruction, careless driving and reckless driving have been filed against Nathan Axtman, 18, of Wolfe Boulevard, Watsontown.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 12:45 a.m. June 23 at 2734 Susquehanna Trail, McEwensville.
Troopers said Axtman was found to be in a car parked in someone’s driveway. Axtman allegedly exhibited signs of of impairment and became agitated and passive aggressive with troopers.
DUI
POINT TOWNSHIP — Wineishka Nieves, 28, of Sandra Lee Boulevard, West Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), careless driving, reckless driving and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:42 a.m. May 28 in the 800 block of Susquehanna Trail, Point Township, Northumberland County.
Police said Nieves exhibited signs of impairment, and had a blood alcohol concentration of .133%.
DUI
MILTON — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness have been filed against Hector Rodriguez-Vazquez, as the result of an incident which occurred at 2:53 a.m. April 30 in the parking lot at 21 N. Arch St., Milton.
Police reported finding Hector Rodriguez-Vazquez, 27, of White Deer Pike, New Columbia, slumped over behind the wheel of a parked vehicle.
Rodriguez-Vazquez allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and attempted to pull away from police as they were taking him into custody. He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .266%.
DUI
POINT TOWNSHIP — Jonathan Mace, 29, of Front Street, Northumberland has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), careless driving, reckless driving, registration and certificate of title required, restraint systems and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
The charges were filed as the result of a crash Mace was involved in at 8:30 p.m. June 14 at 690 Old Danville Highway, Northumberland. Mace allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .190%.
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Fresh Meadows, N.Y., man has been charged with driving under the influence, disregard traffic lane and careless driving as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 10:20 p.m. Sept 9, 2022, at Interstates 80 and 180 Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers charged Zhendong Wang, 32, after his blood allegedly tested positive for norketamine and ketamine.
DUI
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence (three counts), careless driving, disregard traffic lane and fail to report accident have been filed against Cain Walters, 18, of Vincent Avenue, Watsontown, as the result of an alleged crash he was involved in at 4:40 a.m. June 18 along Rovendale Drive, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Walters fled the scene after flipping a 2009 Honda Civic he was driving. When located at a friend’s home on Wolfe Boulevard, Walters allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .155%.
DUI
MILTON — John Hubicki, 52, of Filbert Street, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), no rear lights and no headlights as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:30 a.m. June 14 at Center and Filbert streets, Milton.
Troopers said Hubicki exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .281%.
Prohibited acts
MILTON — Charges of prohibited acts (two counts) and possession of brewed beverages have been filed against Devin Black, 19, of Vine Street, Milton, as the result of an incident which occurred at 8:15 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Milton Area High School, 700 Mahoning St., Milton.
The charges were filed after police said Black was found with a vehicle on school property which contained a bottle of suspected burnt marijuana residue, a dab pen, a partially consumed bottle of vodka and another bottle of vodka.
Prohibited acts
WATSONTOWN — Robert Stach Jr., 52, of Cat Road, New Columbia, has been charged with (prohibited acts), driving while suspended or revoked and registration and certificate of title required.
The charged were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 3:56 p.m. July 6 in the 200 block of Dickson Avenue, Watsontown. Stach was allegedly found to be in possession of a leafy substance which tested positive as THC.
Prohibited acts
WATSONTOWN — Two counts of prohibited acts have been filed against Ashley Walter, 21, of Millers Bottom Road, New Columbia, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:34 p.m. June 17 in the 500 block of Main Street, Watsontown.
Police reported finding Walter in possession of THC.
Prohibited acts
MILTON — Amy Dreese, 38, of King Street, Milton, has been charged with prohibited acts (two counts) and altered documents (two counts).
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:56 a.m. June 10 at Broadway and Prospect Avenue, Milton.
Police said a vehicle operated by Dreese had an altered inspection sticker. She was allegedly found in possession of THC products.
Prohibited acts
MILTON — A Milton Area High School student has been charged with prohibited acts as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 4 at the school, 700 Mahoning St., Milton.
Police charged Lacey Ashton-Mitch, 18, of Shakespeare Avenue, after she allegedly admitted to “taking a hit of a weed pen” while in a school bathroom.
Retail theft
MILTON — A retail theft count has been filed against a 26-year-old Montandon woman as the result of an incident which occurred at 11:30 a.m. May 3 at Weis Markets, 555 Mahoning St., Milton.
Jamie Ulrich was charged after allegedly leaving the store without paying for $171.16 worth of items.
Criminal mischief
MILTON — William Henley, 52, of Broadway Street, Turbotville, has been charged with criminal mischief after allegedly breaking a glass door.
The alleged incident occurred at 7:03 p.m. May 31 at Centre Towne Apartments, Race Street, Milton. Damage was estimated at $593.60.
State Police at Milton DUI checkpoint
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported conducting a DUI checkpoint July 8 in front of 1906 Montour Boulevard, Cooper Township, Montour County.
In total, 149 motorists were contacted, two DUI arrests were made, one misdemeanor arrest was made and two warnings were issued.
Theft by deception
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Judson Rupert, 44, of West Milton, reported the theft of 75,000 Advantage American Airline miles.
The theft was reported July 16 at 189 Hoffman Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Thefts
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported investigating the theft of money, totaling $217, from three different vehicles.
The thefts occurred between 5 p.m. July 14 and 10:25 a.m. July 15 along Remley Lane, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.