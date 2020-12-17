WATSONTOWN — Nearly 100 children from approximately 50 families will be receiving gifts this Christmas through a program which has been serving children in the Watsontown area since 1949.
Brendi Brooke, Watsontown Borough secretary/treasurer, assists the Watsontown Police Department each year by helping to coordinate the Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Fund program.
Through the program, gifts are provided each Christmas to children in need who live within the Warrior Run School District.
Brooke has been involved with the program since 2013.
“I’m a kid at heart,” she said. “I love children.”
As she recently worked in the basement of a home owned by the borough to organize toys for distribution, Brooke said the COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped the community from giving to the program.
“The community has been so generous this year,” she said. “We have surpassed last year’s donations, with money and toys.”
Each year, Brooke said the program receives more than $10,000 in donations.
The names of children in need are provided to the borough by the Warrior Run School District’s elementary nurse. Names of those in need are also suggested by community members contacting the borough.
Watsontown Police Department Chief Rod Witherite said it’s an honor for the department to serve the community through the program each year. He also offered thanks to those who support the project.
“The people, they give back to the community,” he said. “We want to thank Brendi Brooke for helping to coordinate this.”
Geoff Noviello, who was recently hired as an officer with the police department, said he’s impressed with the scope of the Christmas program and those who give to it.
“It’s really nice to see how big everyone’s heart is,” he said. “It shows how tight a community Watsontown is.”
Brooke noted that gifts are not being wrapped this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and not being able to bring volunteers together to prepare the items.
However, she said wrapping paper and ribbons are being provided to families receiving the items. She also noted that families will be contacted with times to pick up the items.
In addition to receiving the gifts, Brooke said families will be provided with food bags donated by Lingle’s Neighborhood Market.
Each year, Witherite said families are thankful to receive the gifts.
“Some people are in tears, with happiness,” he said.
Brooke is glad the program is able to continue, even in the midst of a global pandemic.
“COVID has hindered a lot of things, but COVID has not hindered Santa’s love for children,” she said.
According to information provided by the Watsontown Police Department, Chief Carl Reed started the program during the 1949 Christmas season.
“Reed had become the chief of police for Watsontown in December 1944 and served until a few months before his death (in 1972),” the information said.
The idea for the program came to Reed while he was helping children cross the street on their way to school.
“For several years, Reed noticed that for several weeks before Christmas all the kiddies were in great spirits and had hopes that Santa would fill their wishes,” the information said. “After the holiday’s end the kiddies returned, some of them usually the ones from less-fortunate homes, seemed blue and unhappy.”
Reed started asking for old toys to be donated for the children.
“The local fire police repaired and painted the toys and local industries… aided financially,” the information said.
The program has continued to grow over the years.
General contributions to support the Christmas program can be sent to: Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Fund, c/o Watsontown Police Department, P.O. Box 14, 318 Main St., Watsontown, PA 17777.
