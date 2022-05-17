MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Bank and Trust recently announced the promotion of four employees.
Mandi Ruhl was promoted to senior vice president of Retail Banking. Lisa Erickson was promoted to senior vice president of Human Resources. Alisha Buck was promoted to vice president BSA/AML and OFAC officer. Betsy Guffey was promoted to vice president of Milestone Investment Services.
Ruhl is in her 22nd year with the bank, having started in an entry-level position in 2000. She progressed to a branch manager in 2008, branch administrator in 2013, and was named the vice president of Retail Banking in 2017.
Ruhl is a 2010 graduate of Leadership Susquehanna Valley and a 2012 graduate of the Pennsylvania Banker’s Association Advanced School of Banking. She and her husband have two children and live in Mifflinburg.
Erickson joined the bank in December 2018 and has more than 30 years of experience in human resources.
Erickson graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a B.S. in hotel, restaurant and institutional management. She has held her PHR certification from HRCI since 2007 and her SHRM-CP certification from Society of Human Resource Management since 2015. Erickson and her husband live in Mifflinburg with their daughter.
Buck joined the bank in April 2010 and has more than 16 years of banking experience. She holds a B.S. in Business Economics from Bloomsburg University. She currently holds the bank’s officer role for the Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA/AML) and Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Compliance Programs. She became a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) in November 2018.
Outside of the bank, Buck is actively involved with her church, the local school district, and serves as a troop leader with the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania. She lives in Mifflinburg with her husband and two daughters.
Guffey joined the bank May 1998 and became insurance licensed in 2008, working jointly with the investment division, Milestone Investment Services. In 2012, she became securities licensed and moved full-time to the investment advisor position.
Guffey is a graduate of Mifflinburg School District and resides in Mifflinburg. When not at work, her favorite times are heading off to a new traveling adventure and coming home to family.
