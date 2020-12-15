HARRISBURG — State data released Tuesday showed 281 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 across five area counties. Fifteen new deaths were reported, including eight in Lycoming County, three each in Northumberland and Union counties and one in Columbia County.
Confirmed new cases rose by 121 in Lycoming County, 77 in Northumberland County, 36 in Columbia County, 34 in Snyder County and 13 in Union County. Montour County's total had 117 cases removed.
Statewide, COVID-19 cases rose by 9,556, bringing the statewide total to 509,320 since March. The state reported 270 new deaths, bringing the total since March to 12,890.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 3,533 cases (173 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 3,763 cases (73 deaths)
• Union County, 2,099 cases (22 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1944 cases (56 deaths)
• Snyder County, 1,314 cases (30 deaths)
• Montour County, 688 cases (17 deaths)
