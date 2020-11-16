MILTON — A schedule of Milton WinterFest activities has been announced.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive in Milton Friday, Dec. 4. They will circulate the borough between 5:30 and 6 p.m., in a fire truck. Children are encouraged to watch from their porches.
The ride will end in Lincoln Park, located at the intersection of Broadway and Front Street, where a tree lighting will take place at 6. A small gift will be passed out to ch ildren following the lighting.
Anyone who wishes to help decorate the tree should bring a shatterproof ornament to the park, and place it on the tree between 5:30 and 6 p.m.
The second annual Sleigh Run will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, along Bound Avenue. Registration will take place between 2 and 3 p.m., with the race starting at 3. Family and friends can make a sleigh to enter into to the race3. Small prizes will be awarded.
A snowflake hunt will take place Dec. 7-23. A snowflake will be placed in the windows of downtown businesses. Individuals who spot the snowflake should take a selfie with it, and post it to the Milton WinterFest Facebook page. Small prizes will be awarded.
Those attending all WinterFest events should wear a mask and practice social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.