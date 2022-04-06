WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College theatre department will present the U.S. premiere of a new Spanish play, “The Treatment,” a dark comedy about the chaotic world of cinema, which follows a script writer in the middle of a personal crisis
In the show, Martin’s life becomes intertwined with several characters longing to write the stories of their past, what they are, and what they would have liked to have been. Written by Pablo Remón, the play was translated by Sandra Kingery, Ph.D., professor and department chair of modern language studies at Lycoming College, and directed by Biliana Stoytcheva-Horissian, Ph.D., associate professor and department chair of theatre at Lycoming.
The show will run April 20-23 in Lycoming College’s Mary L. Welch Theatre, with a talk back and reception in the lobby following the Friday performance.
While traveling in Madrid, Kingery attended the Spanish play and felt inspired by the story.
“I immediately fell in love with it,” said Kingery. “It was funny, smart, tragic, nostalgic, ridiculous, and wonderful all rolled up into one performance. I have rarely seen a Madrid audience laugh as hard or give such a long-standing ovation.”
She reached out to playwright Remón that night and was given permission to translate it. Although translating comes with challenges to capture the right tone and words, she felt the play was an inspiring piece. When the translation was complete in 2021, an excerpt was performed on Zoom with the help from the theatre department.
“I am thrilled that we have the opportunity to produce an American Premiere on our campus and that the theatre department is part of this exciting interdisciplinary collaboration that features Sandra Kingery’s new translation and the projection design of Stephen Decky, a visiting assistant professor of film and video arts,” said Stoytcheva-Horissian.
The following eight actors will play more than 20 roles in the play:
• Malik Wertman, Muncy, Class of 2022, psychology major, theater-performance minor.
• Erin Fallon, Hypoluxo, Fla., Class of 2024, theater-acting and religion majors.
• Thatcher Gunnells, Lebanon, Class of 2024, creative writing and theater-acting majors.
• Rachel Wright-Miggett, Bay Shore, N.Y., Class of 2025, theater-acting major, criminal justice and criminology minor.
• Gabriella Villar, Bronx, N.Y.. Class of 2023, psychology and theater-acting majors.
• Keigan Mulreaney, Wernersville, Class of 2023, psychology and religion majors.
• Douglas Dixey, Bensalem, Class of 2025, musical theatre major, music minor.
• Zoe Pew, Mount Wolf, Class of 2023, theater-acting and psychology majors
For more information, visit www.lycoming.edu/theatre/.
