MILTON — As part of an effort to help the community, Milton Area High School FFA members are asking students and the community alike to donate clothing, food and hygiene items through the end of the month.
“So far we have a lot of donations,” said junior Bradinir Avioes. “So far we have hygiene stuff and a lot of clothing, so yeah it’s going good.”
FFA members took a water storage container, painted it to look like a pumpkin, and then placed it at the front entrance of the high school. There, people can donate whenever they have the availability to do so.
“This is a student project from start to finish,” said agriculture teacher and FFA advisor David Bittner.
The students came up with the idea, made the pumpkin bin, contacted the organizations they are donating to and did the advertising.
“We tried to gather up things from other people so we can just give it to the ones that need it,” said junior Daileinis Nieves.
The Milton FFA is a leadership organization for students who take agriculture classes at the school. Its mission is to build their communities, growing their leaders, and strengthening agriculture.
“Typically, we do a lot of environmental service,” said Bittner. “We do a cleanup day at Milton State Park, in partnership the friends at Milton State Park, so we do that twice a year. We also do a lot of service around our school. We do a lot of landscaping projects, with a lot of it relating to plant science.”
While this community service project is somewhat different than what they typically do, the FFA members believe it is important.
“I asked the students what are the needs that need to be fulfilled in the community and the number one thing that came up is that people just can’t afford goods right now,” said Bittner. “It’s not just food. It’s hygiene products and its basic clothing products. That’s a need that they decided they wanted to tackle and try to fulfill with this project.”
Donations are going to the HandUP Foundation for hygiene products, Salvation Army for clothing, and the Milton Food Bank and Food Bank of Eastern Union County for food.
Due to working with these organizations, they are only collecting specific items. For hygiene, this includes toilet paper, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss diapers and wipes, deodorant, brushes and combs, razors, shaving cream, trash bags shampoo, conditioner and lotion hair products. For clothing, the students are collecting purses, gloves, socks, belts, and hats. Canned goods are the only food items which can be accepted.
“Our goal is to fill the pumpkin,” said Bittner. “If we meet our goal that’s great, but even if we don’t the students are going to sort, bag and take the items to these organizations.”
