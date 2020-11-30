HARRISBURG — Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by nearly 300 over the last two days, according to state data provided Monday afternoon. One new death was reported in Columbia County.
Confirmed new cases rose by 111 in Lycoming County, 90 in Northumberland County, 30 in Union County, 24 in Columbia County, 23 in Snyder County and 17 in Montour County. Those numbers reflect a two-day tally as the state does not update numbers on Sunday.
Department of Health data showed that there were 4,268 new cases statewide Monday, in addition to 5,529 new cases reported Sunday, for a two-day total of 9,797 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 361,464 since March.
There are 4,405 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, the state reported. Of that number, 918 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 2,468 cases (126 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 2,026 cases (38 deaths)
• Union County, 1,598 cases (16 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,425 cases (50 deaths)
• Snyder County, 908 cases (20ndeaths)
• Montour County, 437 cases (15 deaths)
