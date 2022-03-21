WILLIAMSPORT — Stephanie Brockmann, Ph.D., assistant professor of economics at the University of New Hampshire, will present "Keeping the Cup Full: Addressing Barriers to Sustainable Coffee Production in Less Developed Economies at 5:30 p.m. April 5, in Krapf Gateway Center’s Trogner Presentation room. This free event is open to the public.
Brockmann will address three barriers for smallholder coffee farmers living in less developed economies, including perpetually low and variable prices that make production inviable, low participation in green certifications due to time and financial constraints, and underestimation of the value of pest control from bird predation — and what can be done to address them.
Brockmann holds a master’s degree in applied economics from Western Kentucky University and a doctoral degree from the University of Wyoming.
