SELINSGROVE — Just like the phoenix rising from the ashes, so is a Central Pennsylvania business that has attracted worldwide attention.
Gilson Snow, once located just across the Penns Creek bridge from New Berlin, was destroyed by a November fire. The cause of the blaze was never exactly determined, but was thought to have started due to an electrical malfunction, according to a state police fire marshal.
On Monday, business co-owner Nick Gilson signed a lease agreement with Snyder County businessman Bill French to continue Gilson's operations at the former Wood-Metal building at 100 E. Sherman St., Selinsgrove.
Gilson said following the fire he and his team immediately started looking for a place to start anew.
"We have been talking with Bill French ever since December," he said. "Bill French bought Wood Mode after its closure and the property we will be leasing was part of the Wood Mode purchase.
"The property sits right on Penns Creek. It's a beautiful property with 40,000-square-feet of space, 20,000 of which we will be using for our production facility."
Gilson said that's quite an expansion for the former ski and snowboard business.
"At our former site, we were working in a 5,000-square foot-facility," he said. "This will certainly allow our business any expansion and further production needs."
Gilson said the fire caused lost opportunities as the time the company was, at the time, filled with orders to the point of backlogs. He's excited about the opportunities the new facility will offer.
"We were shipping to about 50 countries at the time of the fire," Gilson said. "This new facility will allow us the opportunity to refine and increase the quality of our products."
Gilson said the fire caused major damages to the existing structure and the equipment housed inside.
"We basically suffered a seven-figure loss in the fire," he said. "Right now we are looking at installing brand new equipment at the new facility. Over 90% of our former team are coming back to work with us. Over the next couple years we are looking to possibly double our work force at the new site."
As of Thursday Gilson said equipment was being moved into the Selinsgrove site, and plans are being laid out for new wiring and dust collection systems.
"By August, we hope to start with our first dry runs of product, with the hopes of full operation by September," Gilson said.
While he had offers to move operations to as far away as California, Gilson said said Central Pennsylvania is where he wants his business to be.
"It's a fabulous area with incredible materials to work with," he said. "We have a deep commitment to this region and its people. There's nothing like working from a clean slate and re-committing."
Gilson Snow Event Manager Vanessa Venios-Antanitis said the company's popular Gilson Summer Snow Day will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the New Berlin location.
"This will be the last Snow Day event at the old location which makes it sort of bittersweet for us," she said. "We are looking to celebrate the old and the new at the event in August."
"The event is completely free for anyone to attend. We will have several craft beer makers, wineries, hard ciders along with food trucks, live music, craft vendors, a super fun kids zone and an area for our four legged friends. Plus the ever popular Iron Mountain Rail with real snow for folks to try," she added.
"We want to make this event bigger and better than in previous years and we expect a huge crowd," said Venios.
Nick Gilson said, "Our goal is to possibly continue with the event as we have in the past. We certainly hope the community will come out in full force to join us."
Gilson hinted that the Gilson snow day event could possibly continue at their new workspace in Selinsgrove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.