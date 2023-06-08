SELINSGROVE — Just like the phoenix rising from the ashes, so is a Central Pennsylvania business that has attracted worldwide attention.

Gilson Snow, once located just across the Penns Creek bridge from New Berlin, was destroyed by a November fire. The cause of the blaze was never exactly determined, but was thought to have started due to an electrical malfunction, according to a state police fire marshal.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.