LEWSIBURG — Medical experts allege that lethal amounts of prescription drugs were found in John Nichols’ system when he died in 2018.
Those allegations were made from the witness stand during day three of the homicide trial of 77-year-old Myrle Miller.
Miller, of Winfield, has been charged with one count of first degree murder in the death of her husband, Nichols. Felony counts of theft, insurance fraud, perjury and promoting a transaction of stolen property were also filed.
Nichols died April 14, 2018, due to “acute verapamil toxicity” after blood pressure medication was allegedly administered by Miller, according to court documents filed in the case.
State police allege Nichols was murdered at the couple’s residence along Lamey Drive, Hartley Township, Union County.
Union County District Attorney D. Peter Johnson called Dr. Curtis Goldblatt to the stand. He performed the autopsy on Nichols’ body.
Goldblatt said he performed both an external, internal, and microscopic exam on April 17, 2018. He said there were no indications from the external exam of what may have caused Nichols’ death.
Upon the internal examination, Goldblatt said Nichols’ heart was “significantly heavier, and had inclusions or blockages, some of which were 70% blocked.”
Goldblatt said his microscopic examination showed signs of high blood pressure, and that something had caused a lack of oxygen to Nichols’ heart
According to Goldblatt, the examination of Nichols’ lungs showed signs of emphysema, and signs of cardiac arrest or respiratory failure. His brain tissue also indicated he suffered a stroke around the time of his death.
Goldblatt testified there were three drugs in Nichols’ system that were in higher doses than therapeutic ranges; the one most notable was verapamil, which was at a lethal level.
Goldblatt said there was no evidence of cancer in Nichols’ body.
“(Nichols) died from acute multi-drug toxicity, resulting in acute myocardial infraction,” Goldblatt said.
Also to taking the stand was Andrea Noble, a toxicological pathologist.
Noble testified the amount of drugs in Nichols’ system were higher than normal, especially for verapamil; which she also testified would have led to lethal consequences.
Robin Geiger testified that she and her husband were friends of Myrle and John Nichols.
She recalled a time during the summer of 2017 in which the couples were visiting, and she offered to get Nichols’ medication.
Miller allegedly responded by stating that “I am the only person who gets John his medicine.”
Geiger said she also witnessed multiple times in which Miller put medicine in a small cup, and gave it to Nichols to take.
The trial is expected continue through next week.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.