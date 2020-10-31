WATSONTOWN — The holidays can be a difficult time for those who are sruggling. The stresses of the season are amplified even more this year as the nation continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
In an effort to help ease the burdens of the season, Lingle's Neighborhood Market is carrying out a campaign — Bags for a Brighter Holiday — to help area families in need put food on the table for holiday dinners.
As Joel Harris, community coordinator for the Milton Salvation Army, and Ian Boyle, Lingle's manager, stood recently in front of the supermarket they spoke of the holiday program.
Through Dec. 24, those who shop at Lingle's can donate $5.99 to provide a bag of food items to be distributed to one of three community organizations.
Boyle said the food items will go to the Milton Salvation Army, the Warrior Run Neighbors Helping Neighbors program and the Watsontown Guild.
Those entities will then be distributing the food items to those in need.
This marks the fourth year the supermarket has held the program.
Throughout the next two months, Boyle said representatives from each of the organizations will periodically be staged at Lingle's sharing details of the program with customers.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Harris said the Salvation Army is anticipating needing to provide Thanksgiving dinners to more families this year than last.
In 2019, Boyle said patrons donated enough funds for the supermarket to donate 1,610 bags of food to community organizations.
"This year, our goal is 2,000 bags," he said.
According to Boyle, each bag will contain two cans of vegetables, cranberry sauce, stuffing, a box of corn muffin mix and a packet of gravy.
"This not only helps our community, it helps the organizations we partner with," Boyle said.
Harris said the Salvation Army is thankful for its partnership with Lingle's, and all entities in the community it works with.
Recently, Harris said the Milton Salvation Army finished a project with the United States Department of Agriculture's Famers to Families program.
Through the program, Harris said the Salvation Army was able to provide more than 400 meals during October to local families in need.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the Bags for a Brighter Holiday program can do so between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily at Lingle's Neighborhood Market, 15 W. Brimmer Ave., Watsontown.
