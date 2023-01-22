Step Afrika! to appear in Lewisburg

Step Afrika! will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at The Weis Center for the Performing Arts, Lewisburg.

 PROVIDED BY SEKO LUKE VIA THE WEIS CENTER

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will present Step Afrika! at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the Weis Center.

Step Afrika! now ranks as one of the top 10 African American dance companies in the United States. The performance is sponsored, in part, by PPL Foundation and the Class of 1953 Fund.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.