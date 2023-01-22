Step Afrika! to appear in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will present Step Afrika! at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the Weis Center.
Step Afrika! now ranks as one of the top 10 African American dance companies in the United States. The performance is sponsored, in part, by PPL Foundation and the Class of 1953 Fund.
Founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams, Step Afrika! is the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping. Under Williams’ leadership, stepping has evolved into one of America’s cultural exports, touring more than 50 countries across the globe.
Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities, traditional west and southern African dances and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience.
At the Weis Center, they will perform the self-titled work Step Afrika! It introduces audiences to the tradition of stepping through both a traditional and contemporary lens. The performance features nine to 10 artists/musicians who demonstrate stepping’s origins in African American fraternities and sororities while showing the art form’s unlimited creative and artistic potential. Also featured is a suite of traditional South African dances, including the dance of the Zulu Nation and the poly-rhythmic South African gumboot dance. Step Afrika! has studied and performed both of these traditions for over 25 years.
The performance run time is 90 minutes, without an intermission.
Thanks to a generous grant from PPL Foundation, the Weis Center will offer complimentary roundtrip transportation via Catawese Coach Lines from Shamokin, Mount Carmel and Sunbury. Patrons using this transportation will receive complimentary tickets to the engagement. Tickets will be issued to patrons upon boarding the bus.
Advance reservations are required by Tuesday, Jan. 31, by calling 570-577-3727 or emailing Lisa.Leighton@bucknell.edu. Reservations are limited and will be accepted on a first-come-first-served basis.
The pick-up schedule is as follows: 5:30 p.m., rear of Weis Markets, Shamokin; 6 p.m., Divine Redeemer Church, Mount Carmel; and 6:30 p.m., Fourth Street/Beiter's, Sunbury.
The return trip will begin around 9 p.m.
A discount is available for local dance studio students and a parent or guardian. Sue the code STEPPING when checking out, after selecting seats.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations, including 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in the Weis Center lobby and CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center.
