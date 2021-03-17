LEWISBURG — Borough Council granted a request by Lewisburg Little League to host a concession stand during games at Daniel F. Green Field provided some conditions are met.
Conditions included compliance with recently-issued state COVID-19 sporting event guidance and that the league submit a coronavirus safety plan to the local Emergency Management Agency.
William Lowthert, borough manager, noted the same was being requested of all prospective users of outdoor borough facilities. Permission to use the field could be rescinded if conditions were not met.
Steve Bieber, Lewisburg Little League president, stressed that the volunteer organization usually relies on parents assigned from game to game to run the concession stand. But this year, it was not clear what rules to follow.
“We’re looking to hire high school students age 18 or older and pay them to work the concession stand,” he said. “One of the the reasons we are worried about a concession stand is that due to COVID, we dropped the price of our registration, hoping we could make some money through the concession stand.”
Bieber said coaches would sanitize bathrooms after games and they would be professionally cleaned twice per week instead of once. He noted three high school students were lined up to help out at the concession stand. Food such as pizza would be packaged into containers and other measures would be taken.
Bieber noted that Little League International has not specified what path to take other than following local, state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. The local league’s plan borrowed wording from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and its recommendations for athletes on the field.
Early in the discussion, David Heayn, Ward 3 council member, recalled going past the ball field after it was opened last year and saw numerous people attending without facial covering and not gathering at a safe distance. He speculated that if the initial restrictions were not followed, it was “arbitrary” to loosen them and still not have them followed.
Kelly Nittinger, concession stand manager and coach, said all correspondence to parents made it clear that the only reason there could be a season was if all families were responsible for themselves and the people around them. Facial covering, she noted, had to be properly worn instead of hanging down on the face. Having the season canceled was the consequence of not following protocol.
Jordi Comas, Ward 2 council member, said it was clear many people were in search of fresh air after virtually a year of restrictions. But to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, he hoped all parties would agree on the path to take.
Lewisburg Little League has signed 211 young people to play ball this year. Bieber said participants were from the entire Lewisburg area and range from 4 to 14 years old. The league will begin play on Wednesday, April 7.
The regular season usually concludes in the first or second week of June, but Bieber said it may be extended a bit as school will likely be in session beyond its usual end date.
