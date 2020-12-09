PITTSBURGH — Top professionals from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) not only addressed questions about emerging COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday but also conditions in rural regions they serve.
The 60-minute online news conference featured Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology at UPMC, and others.
News of imminent introduction of COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and BioNTech was greeted with optimism. Snyder said staging of distribution would be according to published guidance protocol.
“Right now, we are entirely focused on ‘Phase 1A,’ healthcare workers and vulnerable populations in skilled nursing facilities,” Snyder said. “‘Phase 1B’ is other essential workers and ‘Phase 1C’ is other vulnerable people in the community including people over the age of 65 and people with underlying medical conditions that may predispose them to complications.”
Snyder projected it could take about two months for health care workers to be immunized.
Senior Vice President Leslie Davis, COO and executive vice president and chief operating officer, UPMC Health Services Division, outlined how the system was supporting efforts in communities smaller than the UPMC home base of Pittsburgh.
“Some of the challenges in the rural areas are really are what many of our hospitals in other cities felt in urban areas at the beginning of the pandemic,” Davis said. “Except the difference now is that we are better equipped to deal with this virus. We feel secure about our testing, our capabilities, tracing, personal protective equipment and the number of beds we have.”
Davis observed that fewer patients were now being treated with mechanical ventilators or require an intensive care unit.
“I can only speak for UPMC,” Davis noted. “We are busy, but we are not overwhelmed in any way. There is a calm feeling among our hospitals.”
Davis said UPMC serves rural areas in central Pennsylvania, the northern tier counties, western Maryland and other more sparsely populated regions. She commended the care their respective staffs were giving to COVID and non-COVID patients alike.
A distinction was made between immunization via a vaccine and treatment of active COVID-19 cases using antibody intervention therapy. It was noted that UPMC was developing its own antibody program.
Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC senior medical director and chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh, said antibody intervention was a necessary field of research as vaccines alone will not solve all the issues associated with COVID-19.
“The thing about antibody intervention is that (it) provides the immunologic response instead of depending on your body to learn and deliver the response,” Yealy said. “That is very important not only to prevent disease, but to treat the disease in the most vulnerable who can not always mount that response.”
Yealy acknowledged antibody therapy being tried by two major pharmaceutical companies, but was confident the developing UPMC program would be an improvement.
