MIFFLINBURG — An option which would allow “live online” school attendance for students while classmates were in-person was approved Tuesday night by Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) directors.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel introduced the Flexible Learning Option (FLO) and told the board it was developed as families reported they were uncomfortable with their children attending school in-person. Lichtel said the families provided numerous reasons for their concern which were difficult to refute.
“Because of our current state in the pandemic and the fluctuations of live cases of COVID-19 in our region, we recognized how this does impact students,’ Lichtel said. “We worked with a select group of parents who voiced this concern.”
Lichtel said the FLO will require students be interested in learning remotely or virtually 100% of the time. Self-discipline and independence will also be “musts” for students subscribing to the FLO.
“Much of the work they do and their participation in class will be their responsibility,” Lichtel said. “The teachers, we recognize, will already be busy with the students who are in front of them physically.”
To date, the families of two middle school and 10 high school students have been interested. The grades of students in the FLO will be monitored much like student-athletes, with eligibility regularly reviewed.
Lichtel said parents have been positive and offered tweaks to the program. He acknowledged it would add to the workload of teachers. Building principals have also surveyed staff members to determine the viability of the option.
Board members asked about connectivity issues and if the school had enough computer bandwidth to accommodate the option. They also sought assurance that FLO would be implemented with guidelines and checkpoints along the way.
Directors approved the FLO for students in Grade 6 through high school seniors for the remainder of the school year.
Elsewhere, Tom Caruso, MASD business administrator, said the district would receive $8.2 million in basic education funding if the preliminary state budget presented by Gov. Tom Wolf was passed as is.
“I’m hoping we at least get that,” Caruso said. “But I don’t know what will happen through the next few months toward approval time.”
Special education funding was proposed at $1.59 million. But Caruso cautioned that more state funding could not arrive without the state raising more revenue.
School directors approved a school calendar for the 2021-22 school year. The first day of school will be Wednesday, Aug. 18 and the last day will be Thursday, June 2, 2022. Lichtel noted it would be subject to change if the need arose.
