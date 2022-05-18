SUNBURY — A new deputy warden is now in place at the Northumberland County Jail, just five days after the county prison board approved the hiring of a new warden.
Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said Wednesday that Margaret Hughes has been hired to fill the deputy warden position. During a special prison board meeting held Friday, Tom Reisinger was hired as the new warden.
According to Schiccatano, Hughes worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons for 25 years. She also worked at the Columbia County Prison.
"(Hughes) was someone we interviewed for the warden position and recommended her to the warden," Schiccatano said. "He interviewed her and liked her."
As deputy warden, Hughes will be paid $38,000 per year.
Schiccatano said he met with Reisinger and Hughes for approximately 90 minutes Wednesday.
The meeting included a discussion of things that need to be addressed at the prison, as well as ideas to make improvements down the road.
Schiccatano did not elaborate on the discussion as he said Reisinger will be presenting the information to the prison board at its 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, meeting.
During a March 29 meeting, the prison board accepted the resignation of Bruce Kovach, as warden.
James Smink, a 23-year employee of the jail, was appointed acting warden. Dave McCoy was appointed acting deputy warden.
Three days after that meeting, Smink announced his plans to retire at the end of April.
During a meeting held May 4, the board voted to terminate McCoy's employment. He was charged May 2 after allegedly pointing a loaded handgun at his live-in girlfriend, Tracy Feese.
