LEWISBURG — Union County is one of the 51 counties in Pennsylvania under quarantine for the spotted lanternfly, according to a press release issued by the Union County Conservation District.
This species is considered a plant stressor that can cause significant damage to established plants and trees. They are difficult to manage and even more difficult to kill. The eggs are laid in the fall and hatch in the spring. Each egg mass contains an average of 30 to 50 individual eggs. Be sure if you see these, to immediately scrape away the egg mass off of the tree. If you see an adult lantern fly, smash it and report it.
Unfortunately, less that 2% of egg masses laid on trees are at a reachable height. Often the best management practices are to use insecticides to control the nymphs. There are two proven successful traps that you as homeowners can use to reduce the spread of spotted lanternflies. The first in the circle trap which you can purchase or build yourself. Normally these are built with a plastic bag or a jar. To build your own trap, see “How to Build a New Style Spotted Lanternfly Trap” at PSU Extension website. The second trap is a sticky band which is available for purchase online, at your local garden center or hardware store. These wrap around the tree to catch the flies when climbing up from the base of the tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.