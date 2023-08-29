DANVILLE — Geisinger Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – Heart Failure Gold Plus quality achievement award for reducing hospital readmissions and giving patients more healthy days at home.
The hospital is also recognized on the association’s Target: Heart FailureSM Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll™.
Geisinger Medical Center earned the award by demonstrating commitment to treating patients according to the most up-to-date research- and evidence-based guidelines.
Program participants qualify for yearly award recognition by demonstrating their commitment to quality heart failure care. They follow treatment guidelines and educate patients to help them manage heart failure at home.
