MIFFLINBURG — The cast and crew of a spring musical at Mifflinburg Area High School prepared in earnest last week for a show which will mean a great deal to all involved.
“Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella” will be live streamed at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 7 p.m. Friday March 26 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27 from Mifflinburg Area High School via Broadway on Demand/Show Share (broadwayondemand.com). A small live audience of family members will also be present in the school auditorium.
Pat Wagner, Mifflinburg Area School District fine arts department lead teacher, was grateful that the district has been supportive through difficult periods of dealing with COVID-19.
Planning for a “spring musical” was important, although Wagner said it started a little later than usual.
“It brings a sense of normalcy to a crazy year for (students),” Wagner observed. “Especially since we didn't get to perform last year's show for an audience (but) we did get to actually record it.”
Wagner said there have been students quarantining during the rehearsal period which began near the end of January. The Zoom platform came in handy as a link for cast members.
Wagner said students have used clear facial covering to keep in compliance with all rules. The clear plastic mask is barely visible, Wagner said, but necessary to keep things safe.
“We had talked about flesh-coloring the strings,” Wagner added. “But we were afraid that the audience would think we were doing without (masks).”
A small audience of family members will be permitted in the auditorium, Wagner said. But the bulk of the audience will be attending via Broadway on Demand, an option which will offer advantages of its own.
“You might not normally get a great seat,” Wagner noted. “But if you are watching it via live stream, you get to see the kids close up, which is really pretty neat.”
Wagner said the students got valuable performance and production experience when the fall play was available via live stream. She was looking forward to seeing how it would work with a musical stage production.
As for the students, Kiana Wenrick (Ella) was grateful the school has planned a musical this year.
“Honestly, I'm kind of looking past all the flaws going on in the world right now,” Wenrick said. “This is my escape from it.”
Wenrick said her role as the kind-hearted Ella allowed her to be herself as she acted. A previous appearance as Yvette in “Clue” required more pure acting or role playing.
Wenrick and director Wagner noted the costume dresses worn on stage allow Ella to literally be transformed in full view of the audience.
Carter Abram (Topher) pointed out that the Broadway version of “Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella” has a lot more going on than the movie. Its unexpected humor has also been uplifting amid otherwise grim headlines.
“Especially 'in corona,' it is so funny,” he said. “To this day people are still laughing at lines we have heard time and time again.”
Abram observed that a political drama takes place amid the romance. He said the role played by Noah Hurst (Sebastian) tries to take land away from the people on it. Meantime, the role played by Anthony Serrano (Jean-Michel) is that of a revolutionary.
Abram and Wenrick each acknowledged that the lead characters find love, but there is more to the story.
Wagner added Matt Labar, Mifflinburg music teacher, would be conducting a small orchestra rather than using recorded tracks.
In order of appearance, viewers will see 12 main characters including Kiana Wenrick (Ella), Carter Abram (Topher), Harrison Abram (Lord Pinkerton), Noah Hurst (Sebastian), Jillian Turner (Marie), Anthony Serrano (Jean-Michel), Kaylin Foss (Madame), Emily Seebold (Gabrielle), Laura Hamm (Charlotte), Robert Swartzlander (Sam), Hunter Rowe (Earl of Cavendish) and Thomas Wagner (Duke of Cheshire).
High school and middle school students appearing as “knights, townspeople, lords and ladies of the court, peasants, fox, raccoon, footman, driver and lady of ridicule” include Seth Post, Tyler Gianguilo, Michael Lesher, Nick Osborne, Beck Dick, Logan Hackenberg, Levi Heintzelman, Brysen Landis, Keyan Blyler, Matthew Blake, Jacob Post, Charlie Wetzel-Fox, Harmony Day, Camille Fingerty and Courtney Hallenbeck.
Taylor Williams, Karleigh Burns, Elliana Girton, Griffyn Kresovich, Kassidy Reedy, Marissa Allen, Cassie Ebersole, Chloee Gemberling, Natalie Harvey, Cassidy McClintock, Hope Swarey, Hannah Loughhead, Ally Shaffer, Teanna Fogel, Sarah Criswell, Kyra Zechman, Elizabeth Bierly, Evan Stimmel, Ethan Allen, Reese Conklin, Jay Gearhart, Steffan Houdeshell and Dillon Walter-Ramer also appeared in speaking, vocal or dancing roles.
