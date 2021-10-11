TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run High School recently recognized its Outstanding Senior and students of the month for September.
Outstanding Senior
Katlyn Elizabeth Brady is the Outstanding Senior for the month. She is the daughter of Chris and Kay Brady and is active in band, Theatre Club, choir and National Honor Society. She volunteers at the Scratching Post Cat Cafe, Lewisburg. Her hobby is sewing.
She plans to obtain a bachelor’s degree in political science and pursue graduate study.
Student of the Month
Madelyn Laine Ross is the Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Robert and Miranda Ryder and is active in Student Council and soccer. She is a referee for AYSO soccer, helps coach the junior high girls soccer team and does volunteer work at her church.
Madelyn is employed as a kennel assistant at Warrior Run PetCare. Her hobbies include hiking, kayaking, art and collecting and listening to music.
Her awards and achievements include honor roll and captain of the soccer team.
She plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh and mayor in psychology with a minor in Spanish. She would like to pursue a career as a correctional psychologist.
Student of the Month
Kaelyn R. Watson is the Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Gregory and Nicole Watson and is active in Student Council, Defender PRIDE Club, National Honor Society (historian), Class of 2022 (historian), varsity golf and softball and Building Leaders of the Susquehanna Valley.
Her community involvement includes WAC Church Youth Group, Holy Spirit Luthern Church, travel softeball and as a volunteer softball and basketball coach. She is employed at Wagging Tail Coffee Co. Her hobbies include sports and art.
Kaelyn’s awards and achievements include Defensive Player of the Year (basketball), distinguished honor roll, softball letter, golf letter, Building Leaders of the Susquehanna Valley, National Honor Society and Pa. Flaming Foliage representative.
She plans to attend Penn State University or Mansfield University to major in chemical engineering or forensic science-chemistry engineering or forensics science.
Vocational Student of the Month
Connor Joseph Kertsmar is the Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month. He is the son of Joseph and Marcie Kertsmar.
Connor is employed at Dynamic Spray Foam/Insulation and enjoys weightlifting as a hobby.
His future plans include the military and Bloomsburg University, where he plans to pursue criminal justice.
