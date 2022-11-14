UPMC Muncy to shine Lights of Love

Gary Reese, part of UPMC Muncy’s maintenance team strings up this year’s light display.

 Provided by UPMC

MUNCY — Honor your loved ones this holiday season by contributing to UPMC Muncy Auxiliary’s annual Lights of Love celebration.

The tradition brings the holiday spirit to the campus with holiday lights, and features a display with loved ones’ names, in the lobbies of UPMC Muncy and UPMC Muncy Place.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.