UPMC Muncy to shine Lights of Love

MUNCY — Honor your loved ones this holiday season by contributing to UPMC Muncy Auxiliary’s annual Lights of Love celebration.
The tradition brings the holiday spirit to the campus with holiday lights, and features a display with loved ones’ names, in the lobbies of UPMC Muncy and UPMC Muncy Place.
“This has been a celebration that the surrounding communities look forward to every year,” said Joanie Wallis, president, UPMC Muncy Auxiliary. “It wouldn’t be possible without their support.”
Proceeds from this year’s Lights of Love will benefit UPMC Muncy’s inpatient physical and occupational therapy services with the purchase of bariatric stairs, a safer option for stair training and getting patients home sooner, as well as outpatient rehabilitation with the purchase of an upper body exerciser for patients to build strength and endurance.
Tax deductible contributions may be made to sponsor the lights in honor or memory of a loved one, or simply as a donation. Donation forms may be obtained at the information desks at UPMC Muncy. Online donations can be made through SusquehannaHealthFoundation.org/Donate by noting Muncy Lights of Love in the comments section of the donation form.
Donations will be accepted through Wednesday, Nov. 16.
